Apple just Slashed The Tstimated Trade-in Worth of iPhones, Macs, and More

If you’ve got an older iPhone you’ve already been planning to trade in for credit toward your next Apple purchase or possibly for an Apple Store gift card, then we have got some news. Sad to say, the maximum number you’ll be able to get on your handset (in addition to other Apple products like iPads, Macs, and elderly Apple Watch versions ) now is somewhat lower than you would have been able to walk away with just earlier this week.

The iPhone manufacturer, immediately, apparently decided to cut the utmost trade-in value you may get for all those products, with the trade-in value discounts spanning everything from a $20 fall as much as a $100 discount (with each the new values listed on Apple’s trade-in web page). With the maximum trade-in alterations, some of the greatest cuts include a maximum $500 trade-in value for an iPhone XS Max (which was previously $600). For an iPad Pro, you’d now receive a max of $220 (in comparison to $290 earlier ), whereas an iMac Pro would bring around $4,150 (in comparison to $4,240 before today ).

Apple Watch versions took the least hit the trade-in front, with the maximum value of an Apple Watch Series 4 upon trade-in currently set at $100down just $10 from the prior maximum. The maximum trade-in worth of this Apple Watch Series 1, 2, and 3, however, stay the same ($30, $60, and $70, respectively). Below, you’ll find the maximum trade-in values for iPhones up into the XS Max: Apply to areas and other countries and the reductions do not appear to be US exclusive.

Maybe because the trade-in app is growing increasingly popular and utilized, Apple decided to do this? CEO Tim Cook essentially said as much in an October interview, noting that:”This season we have moved the dial on getting the consumer to consider a trade-in. We were around a third or more of the people that enter our stores that are trading in, and this number is trending up.”