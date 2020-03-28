An Infant That Tested Positive For The COVID-19 Coronavirus Had Died, Possibly The Youngest Death In The United States

- Advertisement -

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) declared Saturday that a baby that tested positive for its COVID-19 coronavirus had died, maybe the youngest death in the United States due to the ongoing outbreak.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 within a baby,” explained IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.”

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is believed that kids don’t appear to be at higher risk than adults, even though, there were confirmed cases in babies and children.

As a respiratory disease, older folks are typically more in danger, according to Italy, the site of the deadliest outbreak and the second-oldest inhabitants in the world.

Illinois declared 12 other deaths from the state Saturday, all older than 50, including that of the 47 deaths in the country, 85% are individuals 60 years and older.

On March 24, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health declared the departure of a 17-year-old boy by the virus, considered to be the first juvenile to die from the outbreak in the U.S., but the state is now reevaluating and further investigating the cause of death.

Last Sunday, a 17-year-old New Orleans boy had died after contracting the virus, with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards pointing to the passing to show the high risks related to the pandemic, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation together with the boy’s dad saying that it was heart failure, according to the New York Post.

Crucial Wallpaper: Illinois has the eighth-highest confirmed cases of this coronavirus with 3,491, based on Johns Hopkins University. You will find 119,748 total cases in the U.S. Billionaire Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared a stay-at-home executive order on March 20, shutting all non-essential companies and ordering residents to remain indoors. Three days prior on March 17, the country went ahead in Chicago in which last-minute changed or closed because of staff shortages, especially with its primary, which saw turnouts. Vice President Joe Biden conquered Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to take the state.