Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Collection Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Fears

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series closed down production due to coronavirus concerns. Penned from Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings is one of the best-selling novels ever and spawned a slew of epic film adaptations helmed by Peter Jackson. second decades ago, Amazon shook the fantasy world as it ordered a Lord of the Rings TV series with a multiseason commitment.

In a time long before the events of The Lord of the Rings:

The Fellowship of the Ring, the series Occurs in the J.R.R. Tolkien deadline Called The Age. 3441 years ago, marking the One Ring’s conception, and ending with the defeat of Sauron’s army, The Second Age oDean Lord of the Rings offers plentiful story arcs and fresh faces for the saga. Last year, Amazon announced its effort to create 20 episodes for the first season and has already renewed Lord of the Rings for a sophomore season. Recently, the job round out the cast list by adding Doctor Who’s Maxim Baldry to a roster that includes Markella Kavenagh as Tyra, Joseph Mawle as the Primary villain Oren, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel.

The World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus a pandemic, causing civilians around the world to carry additional security precautions against the aggressive virus. By closing up shop now, the highly-anticipated series is taking precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak. As reported to NZHerald, manufacturing on The Lord of the Rings TV series was suspended for a couple of weeks, effective March 16. Amid coronavirus concerns, over 800 cast and crew members involved in the shoot at West Auckland, New Zealand were advised,”…to not report to the group or the studio without the express permission of the manager .”

Reportedly, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings was making considerable headway using filming, along with a team member showed, “We’re nicely into shooting. Everyone was in place, so there weren’t lots of people coming from abroad recently.” With a tally exceeding 169,000 cases the coronavirus has caused an upheaval. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings unites a hefty collection of productions, events, and movie premieres being suspended.

