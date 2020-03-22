Amazon Threatens To Fire Employees Who Speak Out About Its Own Climate Policies

- Advertisement -

This information was reported, of course, The Washington Post, that notes that Amazon delivered these warnings to two workers over what the company says were violations of Amazon’s outside communications policy. Amazon’s warning to the two workers — Jamie Kowalski, an Amazon software development scientist, and Maren Costa, a user-experience designer — noted that further violations could”lead to formal corrective actions up to and including termination of your employment with Amazon.”

Per The Article, Amazon attorney Eric Sjoding invited Costa at a November 22 email to review the company’s external communications policy”anytime you may think about talking about Amazon’s business in a public forum”Spurring all this was employees’ donation to an October WaPo article published a month after Amazon’s”Climate Pledge” — an article where an organization is knownis known as”Amazon Employees for Climate Justice” assaulted the company over fossil fuel companies’ use of its technologies, among other entities. “Amazon,” reads a set statement attributed to Kowalski and Costa, “needs to profit in companies which are directly contributing to climate catastrophe.”

Responding to this turn of events, an Amazon spokesman told one news outlet that the policy on external worker communications of the company is similar to that of other businesses. As they happen, Additionally, the HR department of the company keeps track of violations of the policy — before she received the November letter which included its 38, and the HR section, accordingly, met with Costa.”It was frightful to be called into a meeting such as that, and then to be extended a follow-up email saying that if I continued to speak up, I could be terminated,” she told the Article.