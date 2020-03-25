Home Entertainment Amazon Prime Video Eventually Adds a key Feature Netflix Has Had Forever
Amazon Prime Video Eventually Adds a key Feature Netflix Has Had Forever

By- Alok Chand

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service Today supports up to six profiles to the same account, one over Netflix. The characteristic has been quietly rolling out in select countries and it’s available on a variety of devices that may run Prime Video apps, such as Android and iPhone. The coming of Prime Video profiles couldn’t have come at a better time, as it will come in handy as families self-quarantine due to the publication coronavirus pandemic. Remaining in your home right now is the very best thing you can do right now to protect yourself against the novel coronavirus, and also to protect your loved ones and total strangers that you could otherwise come in contact with.

Thanks to the growing amount of devices that are smart in one’s house and the internet, there are lots of items to keep you occupied as you are stuck indoors. Whether it’s working analyzing or remotely, there’s certainly an app for it. And the best thing about staying home is that you can finally catch up that everyone is talking about. You have a wide variety of options at your disposal, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. That final one contains access to lots of shows, including originals that are great and comes free of charge with your Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon has finally started rolling out the one attribute that can really come in handy throughout the COVID-19 outbreak: Support for multiple profiles on the account. Prime Video supports up to six profiles, NDTV shows, with the feature that has just gone live in India. The profiles feature works similarly to each streaming service that supports it. Every member of your family, or the buddies you’re ready to share your own Prime credentials with, can make their own profile to get personalized recommendations, and also keep track of the shows they are watching. Prime Video supports six profiles, which can be including a Kids profile that is by default, than Netflix. Whenever you want you can delete and insert profiles, but the assigned avatars can not alter.

A note on Amazon’s Prime Video help pages claims that the feature can be found in”chosen countries only,” without listing the countries that got the feature. All niches where Amazon Prime or Prime Video can be found will likely get the profiles to feature at some stage in the future. You can just open your Prime Video accounts and check if it’s supported in your region if you are wondering whether or not you have it. When it’s available, you’ll be able to manage Prime Video Profiles from a broad range of products that support Amazon’s streaming service, such as Android, iPhone, the internet, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast. A number of those Prime Video originals you need to check out include Fleabag, Hunters, The Boys, The Man in the High Castle, along with The Tick, to mention only a few.

Alok Chand


