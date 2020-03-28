Home Technology Amazon Prime Pantry is back online After A Brief Closure
Amazon Prime Pantry is back online After A Brief Closure

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Amazon Prime Pantry reopened for business, after temporarily suspending its support due to high need.

Prime Pantry is one of Amazon’s several delivery services that are food-related. Prime members receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more, whereas a $5.99 shipping fee is applied to orders under $35. Non-Prime members can also store Prime Pantry, however, they’ll incur a $5.99 delivery fee on all orders.

Amazon’s service carries countless brands such as Kellogg’s, Nestle, Bounty, Tide Pepsi, and more. It’s one of the best grocery delivery services, together with Prime and Amazon Fresh Now.

The support is very easy to use. Shop online for the merchandise need, add items to your cart, and they’ll be delivered to your door in a couple of business days, per the Prime Pantry FAQ.

Prime Pantry used to be an added subscription service for Prime members. Past Prime Pantry members can continue to use it for $4.99/month (and they receive free delivery on all Pantry orders of $10 or more). Amazon has stopped accepting Prime Pantry subscriptions.

For this writing, Prime Pantry includes stock of hard-to-find items like laundry detergent Clorox cleansers, and sanitizing sprays.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
