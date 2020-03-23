Home Technology Amazon News : In case you lost your job because of the...
Amazon News : In case you lost your job because of the coronavirus, Jeff Bezos wants you to apply at Amazon

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has composed a memo addressed to Amazon’s workers where he outlines several steps the company has obtained in reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus catastrophe.
The coronavirus effect has been devastating to the market, Bezos writes, adding that he anticipates people who’ve been laid-off from restaurants and bars, among other jobs, will use to work in Amazon”until they could return to the jobs they had.”

In a memo addressed to his tens of thousands of employees and posted to the company site over the weekend, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos detailed the series of steps Amazon has taken in response to the global coronavirus catastrophe — adding that the deadly virus and also the part that Amazon could play in responding to it are pretty much the only things he is focused on right now. And, in addition to spotlighting measures like Amazon increasing the salary of its hourly workers (who are still dutifully manning the warehouses which we’re all purchasing from right now) and hiring to get 100,000 new roles, Bezos put out a direct contact in his memo to the scores of newly-unemployed workers as a result of the virus.

The quarantines and shelter-in-place dictates which are multiplying around the nation mean nobody is patronizing local companies that range from hotels to bars, retail stores, and restaurants. “We expect people who have been laid off may come work together until they are in a position to go back to the jobs they had,” Bezos writes from the letter, which includes this gloomy prognostication concerning the crisis:”I’m sad to inform you I predict things will get worse before they get better”

Addressing the pervasive fear that the deadly virus has created around the globe, Bezos admitted to having a long list of personal worries himself. “There is no documentation for the best way to feel at a time like this,” he wrote, adding that his list of concerns includes everyone from his kids and family to Amazon workers, individuals who’ve gotten sick due to the virus, and the catastrophic financial harm that it’s causing.

The publication of the memo comes only days after a quartet of US Senators including Bernie Sanders wrote to Amazon requesting that the company provide better protections and salaries for its warehouse workers. Additionally this month, Amazon workers sent around a request of their own demanding better”protective measures” and paid leave.

Here is the text of Bezos’ memo, in complete:

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
