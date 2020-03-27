Home Amazfit T-Rex Place to Start January 8, Also Here's a First Glimpse...
Featured

Amazfit T-Rex Place to Start January 8, Also Here’s a First Glimpse Of The Smartwatch

By- Alok Chand
Chinese wearable manufacturer Amazfit is set to appear in CES 2020, and it’ll launch at least one smartwatch in the series. Originally set for a January 1 launching in China, the Amazfit release that was T-Rex has been pushed back according to a teaser from the company. Specifically, the teaser image above was submitted to the social network site Weirdo, showing the date of January 8. CES 2020 will probably be penalized by then, which makes that the announcement venue. What to expect at CES 2020 searching for one of the very best fitness trackers? Our review of the Amazfit Bip The best look at the watch comes showing the Amazfit T-Rex ready to pair, although A couple of photos of this smartwatch have previously appeared thanks to an FCC listing of this device.

The business has yet to reveal any of the specs or features we can expect to see, however, the layout looks to be rugged, with a focus on building a smartwatch for people who may damage a normal device. The FCC certification suggests the watch will have a heart rate monitor GPS, Bluetooth 5 technologies and water resistance up to 5 ATM. Amazfit has claimed its new Bip S smartwatch is also debuting at CES 2020 with what the company refers to as an “ultra-long battery lifetime”.CES 2020 is set to kick off on January 7 and Tech Radar will probably be in the show at Las Vegas to keep you advised.

Alok Chand

