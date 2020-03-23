All These’ninja robots’ Are Helping Thai Hospitals Combat The Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Some hospitals in Thailand have a high tech strategy to resist the spread of this novel coronavirus.

They have begun employing so-called”ninja robots,” which identifies their all-black look. Those robots can do everything from track patient temperatures to allow a doctor speak with the individual via the robot so the front-line doctors and healthcare workers decrease their risk of infection and to keep outside the room.

Engineers there are likely to create more of these robots for further hospitals, robots that could also perform tasks like disinfecting rooms.

Ninja robots” isn’t a term I could have envisioned uttering in reaction to the publication coronavirus crisis that is causing so much upheaval across the planet — a crisis that is also given us such idiosyncratic phrases that are currently part of the common lexicon such as”community spread” and”social distancing.”

Concerning the robots, the”ninja” a part of the term refers to them being all-black. They are amazingly cute, like something out of Pixar’s Wall-E, and they’re now in use in hospitals in Thailand to assist doctors there fight back from the new coronavirus.

According to news reports, the robots were originally constructed to track stroke patients. They’ve been repurposed to track patients with a fever, and thus easing the weight a bit on the doctors working to keep the spread of the lethal virus in check. There’s an amazing amount of fear that nurses and doctors may become infected by patients but those robots and they also enable the doctor workers to stand outside somebody’s room and speak inside via the robot.

Viboon Sangveraphunsiri, of Chulalongkorn University, told the AFP news agency that more variations of these robots are being prepped for tasks like disinfecting chambers and bringing food and medicine to ailing patients. As of Thursday, based on AFP, these robots have been in use. Moreover, those hospitals reporting seeing a decline in the potential for disease.

Sangveraphunsiri is part of a group of engineers in the university that is likely to build robots for at least 10 other associations in the area. Thus far, Thailand has seen one death from the COVID-19 coronavirus but contains more than 270 confirmed cases, based on data in Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, the tide has not yet turned in the fight against the virus, for which social distancing remains the key shield right now. The virus is still spreading quickly, the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, and local leaders around the globe have started to implement steps that are keeping people hunkering but also decimating businesses and causing unemployment levels.