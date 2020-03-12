Home Entertainment All Signs Point To WWE WrestleMania 36 Rescheduling just Because Of...
All Signs Point To WWE WrestleMania 36 Rescheduling just Because Of Coronavirus

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Despite WWE attempts to soldier in broadcasting its greatest series of the year, WrestleMania 36 suddenly finds itself in limbo amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that has spread beyond WWE’s control.

Among all the increasingly grim nationwide upgrades, which have led to the cancellation of major events such as South by Southwest, the Arnold Classic, Coachella and some large public gathering inside the state of Washington, the danger of this coronavirus became much more troubling after NBA star and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Its season has been suspended by the NBA because of this, and players in rival Oklahoma City Thunder and the Jazz happen to be quarantined.

The continued spread was too serious a threat to electricity through, though the city of Tampa reemphasized its plans to proceed with WrestleMania 36 as recently as Wednesday.

Tampa region reporter Jon Alba’s tweet about WrestleMania 36’s standing was far less optimistic than the town of Tampa and that of WWE. Similar sentiments were echoed by WWE insider account @WrestleVotes.

@WrestleVotes went on to tweet that Friday’s edition of SmackDown, previously scheduled to broadcast in the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Mich., might move into the Performance Center on account of the virus.

The city of Tampa is set to meet Thursday to determine whether to cancel or postpone events coming into the area. Things do not bode well for WrestleMania emanating from the Raymond James Stadium, Together with WWE scrambling, together with the remaining live entertainment world, to discover plans for smaller-scaled television broadcasts.

During an emergency address to the nation Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump declared a 30-day traveling ban from most of Europe, among the continents that were represented during WrestleMania.

The XFL’s refusal to cancel a Sunday afternoon game in Seattle–it will emanate sans audiences after the state of Washington banned public gatherings of more than 250 people–seems like it may be a sign of just how Vince McMahon plans to go about broadcasting WrestleMania. Nonetheless, it’s difficult to imagine WWE and McMahon consuming millions of dollars in ticket revenue to air an empty-arena show.

One thing seems certain: It is unlikely that WWE airs WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium on April 5. In addition to preserving its earnings from the event of this year, To be able to preserve the health and security of its fans, all signs point to a WrestleMania delay.

A delay just could be the best-case scenario.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

