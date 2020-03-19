All information about the resent IRS Tax Payment Relief But Were Afraid To Ask

- Advertisement -

The national government is taking action to ease the burden on taxpayers Since COVID-19 continues to influence the United States. Most recently, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared that the expected date for making tax obligations has been pushed to July 15, 2020. The payment aid (you can read those first details here) increased additional questions. Here are a couple of questions and answers, to help.

What if I can’t file by the deadline? What if I’m expecting a refund? Refunds aren’t affected. When is my tax payment due? Income tax payment deadlines for individual returns are being mechanically extended until July 15, 2020, for around $1 million of the 2019 tax due. This payment relief applies to all individual returns. What about self-employment tax? The aid applies to self-employed individuals. What about estimated tax payments? The relief also includes estimated tax payments for the tax year 2020 which are due on April 15, 2020. Please be aware there is a second estimated tax payment due during the deferral – that the one June 15, 2020, due -.

The Notice and following advice specifically reference estimated payments” that are due on April 15, 2020.”What about trusts and estates? Yes, the relief applies to obligations due to faith and diversification. What about businesses? Payment deadlines are automatically extended for C companies, too, until July 15, 2020. So how does this work? Should you file your tax return or request an extension of time to file by April 15, 2020, you will automatically avoid penalties and interest on the taxes paid by July 15, 2020.

Penalties and interest will start to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. Do I have to do anything to qualify for the aid? No, IRS will automatically provide the aid. You don’t have to file any forms or telephone the IRS to qualify. The relief outlined in the Notice only applies to federal income tax payments which would have been caused by April 15, 2020. It doesn’t apply to deposits or payments or state tax obligations of any type of tax, like excise taxes. Local tax jurisdictions and some countries are offering tax relief. For a continually updated listing, What is the purpose of deferring payments but not submitting dates? Taxpayers and tax professionals alike are unhappy that the expected date was not pushed ahead.

The idea was to let taxpayers hold to get a little longer in a tight market. However, businesses, offices, and schools that place a burden on the tax profession – and – taxpayers. The American Institute of CPAs’ (AICPA) president and CEO, Barry Melancon, CPA, issued a strongly worded statement, noting “every taxpayer and their tax adviser can’t prepare returns in this environment.” Stay tuned.