All Apple Stores Have Closed Temporarily Out Of China By Apple Of To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Apple is currently Shutting all Apple Store locations outside of Greater China in response according to a statement released by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday.

Apple Stores in the U.S. and outside will be closed until March 27. Cook noted that customers may continue to shop on Apple’s website and that the Apple support page will continue to be operational for troubleshooting and service.

Apple’s statement cites that hourly employees will continue to be compensated in accord which the company’s leave policies are extended to cover off the time required to recover from illness or care for a loved one. Mostly big companies around the world, Apple’s office employees will be working remotely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We all know our customers rely on Apple products all the time, and especially in times like these,” said Cook in his announcement. “We’re bringing the same imagination and passion for meeting this challenge that we do in whatever else we undertake.”

Apple is introducing this pandemic that is a coronavirus and live streams and new tools. Apple News now has a dedicated COVID-19 section to help users stay up to date on the most recent updates across the virus, along with the company announced earlier this week that June’s Worldwide Developer Conference will be an online-only occasion which showcases Apple’s newest iOS, macOS and watchOS upgrades.

Apple’s retail store closure is the most recent event in a very long lineup of precautions that firms are taking to contain the spread of COVID-19, for example, cancellation of big trade shows and sporting seasons that are whole.