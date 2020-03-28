Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Up...
Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Up With Alita’s Heart?

By- Alok Chand
James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez’s movie Alita Battle Angel was an outstanding hit live-action film based on the Japanese manga Gunnm series: Alita Battle Angel of the early 90s that spanned over $400 million at the box office. But last year it arrived and lovers have been waiting to receive a sequel of it.
Luckily, Rodriguez and James Cameron do watch Alita Battle Angel as a job to have sequels of it. But is the facts about Alita Battle Angel 2.

When Is Alita Battle Angel 2 set to discharge?

There’s a sequel of Alita Battle Angel to occur and that too short, but still, right now everything was set to hold as there’s a delay in its function due to the worldwide spread COVID-19 and hence we are expecting the sequel to happen next year.

Who’s in the cast of Alita Battle Angel 2?
Rosa Salazar would be reprising the role of Alita in Alita Battle Angel 2 and linking her could be Christopher Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido (Alita’s estranged dad, bounty hunter, cyber scientist), Edward Norton as Nova and others to feature also.

What’s the plot and trailer for Alita Battle Angel 2?
Nova appeared lately describing virtually nothing. No doubt the sequel that is coming will bring a whole lot about Nova and his intention. Alita also will learn more about herself in Alita 2. No preview by now.

What is up with Alita’s heart?
Now what we don’t know is Alita Battle Angel that is next film is going to be a sequel or a prequel of the first one. Before losing her memory then Alita’s lifetime could be understood if it goes for a prequel.

Yet that’s just an assumption to anticipate a prequel to understand about her past and Alita. Thus, wait if that occurs or not.

Also Read:   The Walking Dead: 7 Important Takeaways From The Deadly Episode'Walk With Us'
