AJ and The Queen Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed The Sequence? Everything To Know

AJ and Also the Queen latest updates

AJ and the Queen is a first Netflix series that captures the experiences of a Drag Queen Ruby Red, Robert, a 10-year-old smart street, and AJ with a chip on his shoulder. The first period of The Queen and AJ debuted on Netflix, on January 10, 2020, and ends with q Cliffhanger: Will the new show of RuPaul return for its second period?

The series will eventually return for another season. So let’s find out all you need to know about the upcoming season.

Has Netflix revived the season 2?

Netflix has yet to renew AJ and The Queen, thus there is not any official confirmation for season 2. However, the series did not launch until January 2020, therefore there’s still time for a statement. Netflix utilizes renewal and critical reception decisions to be determined by display numbers. News for AJ and Queen’s season will be released mostly in March 2020 or February.

Release date?

The cast was not officially declared until September 2018, although a series order was received by the show in May 2018. It will be published from when the Queen and AJ are revived for the second season.

Story storyline of year 2

Season 1 leaves mad and finishes with most of the scenario unsolved: Louis contacts Officer Kennedy and another guy. In season two, both were able to reconcile. Brianna is reunited in the finale’s scene, but it’s clear that AJ is angry at her mother, and when he sees the 10-year-old girl depart Robert breaks down. The last moments of the last sign that the second season is going to be committed to AJ to Robert’s travel.

In season 1 of the Queen and AJ, there have been some drag queen cameos. RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are no doubt expecting to see more of those queens in Season two. Latrice Royale, Ginger Minj, and Trinity that the Tuck had guest roles in Season 1 their characters will probably return next year? Trinity the Tuck, who performs with Danielle Dupri, was crowned Miss Drag USA in the closing, but her crown was stolen by Lady Danger. It would be interesting to see if this story continues in the season.