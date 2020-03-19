‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen” was canceled after a single season at Netflix.

Star RuPaul and the show’s creator supported the news via Twitter.

The series featured RuPaul as Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels throughout America from bar to club in a rundown RV together with her sidekick AJ (Izzy G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. Ruby spread a message of acceptance and love which touched people and changed their lives as the two misfits traveled from town to city. Plus RuPaul performed a killer number in every drag club.

RuPaul✔@RuPaul

End of the road for”AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided not to expand our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We are so very proud of this work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen

9:53 PM – Mar 6, 2020

The”Drag Race” icon also wrote and executive produced the 10-episode series which launched on the Netflix platform on Jan. 10. Michael Patrick King functioned alongside Jhoni Marchenko, as showrunner, writer and executive producer. King’s MPK Productions made in affiliation with Warner Bros. Television.

King is known formerly co-creating the CBS sitcom”2 Broke Girls” and serving as a writer and executive producer on”Sex and the City.” He also wrote and produced the series’s big-screen .

“AJ and also the Queen” also starred Michael-Leon Wooley, Tia Carrere, Josh Segarra, and Katerina Tannenbaum.

In his review of this show, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario explained that regrettably, the show didn’t present too much to viewers beyond RuPaul and his personality.