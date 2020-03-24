After CORONA Virus: What’s Hantavirus and How Does It Spread

The Centre for Disease Control states that the virus is spread mainly by rodents. It goes on to state that disease with any of those hantavirus can lead to hantavirus disease.

Even if the world is hoping to locate a cure for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, a report from Global Times said that a man from China’s Yunnan province died from Hantavirus while on a bus into the Shandong province.

Each of the passengers on the bus have been tested for the virus.

What is Hantavirus ?

The Centre for Disease Control states that the virus is spread by rodents. It goes on to say that disease can be caused by disease with any of that hantavirus.

Hantaviruses in the Americas are called”New World” hantaviruses and might result in hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). Other hantaviruses, known as”Old World” hantaviruses, are found chiefly in Europe and Asia and may cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS),”

The hantavirus case comes at a time once the whole count of those infected by book coronavirus globally is nearing the 400,000 mark and scientists would be to find a remedy for this. The death toll has triggered the 16,500 mark.