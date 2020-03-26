Adventure Fiction ‘The Letter For The King’ Season 1 Is Coming This March

- Advertisement -

The Letter For The King is an upcoming adventure series that is making its debut this March. A few days ago Netflix had unveiled some art from a new six-episode, original series based upon the best selling Dutch novel The Letter For The King (Debrief Voor de Koning).

Tonke Dragt is the writer of the novel and upon the release of his novel, it likely became a top streamer. The thought of fantasy goes quite well with modern audiences and Netflix has found some favor with fantasy scripts.

About The Series/ The Plot

The series will star Amir Wilson as Tiuri, who is tasked with transporting with a secret letter. The contents of the letter will decide the fate of the kingdom. Tiuri and friends during their cross country trek learn what makes a true knight. They also learn how teens are the ones that are needed to fix the world.

The series is sure to give the thrill and give a perfect experience. It will provide the work of the masterpiece of the novel.

The Releasing Date

It is the very first season of the show. The Letter Of The King will hit Netflix on March 20, 2020. Viewers from all around the world will be able to view the show on the releasing date. There are no restrictions on it.

Viewers might be very excited about the show. The major percentage of viewers love to watch fantasy genres. Well, however the show may or may not be good. We hope that the show is a huge success and goes well with the audience as well as the critics.

The series has also been filmed in English since it is a Dutch origin. Well, thanks to the producers that people from all over the world can enjoy the show.