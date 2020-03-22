Home In News A Number Of The Money You Save On Black Friday Can Cover...
A Number Of The Money You Save On Black Friday Can Cover Comcast’s New Cost Hike

By- Alok Chand
How you may ask? Stop us if you’ve heard By raising prices once again, together with TV and internet bills due. Comcast’s price hikes are coming on December 18. Basic TV will now cost $35/month rather than $30/month, and invoices for most internet packages will go up by $3/month except for Gigabit Guru, which will be remaining at $299.95monthly.Fees will also be going up, sadly. Additionally kicking on December 18 to get Comcast internet clients is a $1 increase in the cost of modem and voice gear (which will now be 14/month). Comcast is also bumping up the payment fee.

The telecom gave the following statement to MediaPost concerning the price hikes, blaming the Typical suspects: “Rising programming costs — most notably for broadcast TV and sports — are the largest factors driving price increases for all content vendors and their customers,” the statement reads. “While we consume some of the increased programming costs, they have a significant effect on the cost of our services.”This news is likely to be greeted by customers, who have more choices than ever thanks to solutions like Disney + that allow the cord to be cut by them for good and lose themselves from the frustrations.

However, lest we create a cord-cutting look like the greatest panacea, stories similar to this one — specifically, Comcast’s Internet-related price increases — offer a reminder that should they don’t get you one way, they’ll find another method to distinguish you from your cash. By trekking the online service, whether it’s you want content from so on and Netflix, or from suppliers like Hulu raising the price of its live TV alternative, which we saw a few days back.

Alok Chand

