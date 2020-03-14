A New MacBook Air Might Be Announced By Apple As Soon As Upcoming Week

- Advertisement -

Following up on a recent research note from the world’s top Apple insider that a new MacBook Air might be announced by the business at a certain point during the second quarter, a new rumor has surfaced that Apple could, in actuality, announce the new model even earlier than that – possibly another week.

Despite the appearance which may be conveyed from the wall-to-wall news coverage regarding the coronavirus, US companies are trying to press forward with, or even business as normal, then at least a semblance of progress so they do not come grinding to a stop and send the market into a tailspin. Apple is one such firm — and the always-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst, has reported that a new MacBook Air in addition to a new MacBook Pro, will come during the second quarter.

Apple may announce a brand new MacBook Air model considerably earlier than anticipated — during the week of March 15, in case a new tipster’s information pans out.