A New MacBook Air Might Be Announced By Apple As Soon As Upcoming Week

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Following up on a recent research note from the world’s top Apple insider that a new MacBook Air might be announced by the business at a certain point during the second quarter, a new rumor has surfaced that Apple could, in actuality, announce the new model even earlier than that – possibly another week.

Despite the appearance which may be conveyed from the wall-to-wall news coverage regarding the coronavirus, US companies are trying to press forward with, or even business as normal, then at least a semblance of progress so they do not come grinding to a stop and send the market into a tailspin. Apple is one such firm — and the always-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst, has reported that a new MacBook Air in addition to a new MacBook Pro, will come during the second quarter.

MacBook Air

Following up on a recent research note in the planet's top Apple insider that a new MacBook Air might be announced by the business at a certain point during the next quarter, a new rumor has surfaced which Apple could, in actuality, announce the new model even sooner than that — maybe even next week.

US companies are trying to press forward with, or even as business as usual, then at least a semblance of progress to ensure they all don’t come grinding to a stop and send the market into a tailspin. Apple is one company — and the always-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities analyst, has reported a new MacBook Air along with a MacBook Pro, which will come during the second quarter.

Apple may announce a brand new MacBook Air model considerably earlier than anticipated — during the week of March 15, in case a new tipster’s information pans out.

Bill Gates declared that he will leave Microsoft's board of directors a few 12 years after he stepped back from his job. The move is...
