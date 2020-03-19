A Medication called losartan might Assist us beat coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Scientists from the University of Minnesota are testing the blood pressure drug losartan to find out whether it can avert COVID-19 infection or reduce symptoms.

The medication, which is a widely-available generic medication, may assist by blocking a site on cells that can be used by the virus. Physicians are also testing the malaria medication hydroxychloroquine to see if it can help stem the wave of this pandemic.

An ordinary blood pressure medication may ultimately help physicians fight back against the spread of this novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease that results from an infection.

Scientists at the University of Minnesota are trying to determine whether the medication can prevent the virus from causing severe symptoms and possibly even stop the rapid multiplication of the virus within the body. Losartan blocks a specific receptor that the virus could exploit.

Preventing the virus from binding could dramatically alter the healing period of a patient with the virus or perhaps suppress the spread of the pandemic overall. First, however, we will need to know it works. When looking at the information related to it the quick spread of COVID-19 across the world is hardly surprising.

It is highly contagious and people can remain free of symptoms for weeks before appearing. The virus spreads easily, and you’d never know that you were spreading the illness. Thus far, our response to the outbreak is to test symptomatic individuals and issue lockdowns and quarantines while guiding social distancing to those who appear healthy. But without known who has it and who does not, these steps may not be enough to stop the virus from wreaking havoc. Because of this, scientists have been scrambling to find a means to curb the number of new cases they can.

Along with analyzing the blood pressure medication losartan, scientists have been analyzing a malaria medicine, hydroxychloroquine, to see if it, too, can help prevent infections or shorten recovery times. Trials are currently underway, but it may be weeks before we know the results. The next step is ensuring they’re safe to be used for this purpose that is new if both of the drugs prove successful. This is especially true in the event of losartan, which affects blood pressure.

If this treatment produces side effects that are potentially life-threatening anyway preventing a COVID-19 infection isn’t beneficial. It’s important that we all follow social recommendations and prevent large gatherings of people, while we wait to hear the outcomes of those trials from scientists. If not, although if you’re able to stay home, do this, clean your hands and do your very best to keep your distance.