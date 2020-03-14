Home Technology A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People...
FeaturedTechnology

A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Google to assist people screen themselves for COVID-19 is developing A coronavirus testing site. President Donald Trump announced during Friday’s press conference about the coronavirus outbreak. He also declared a state of emergency.

The website will prompt people to fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and then, if necessary, direct them to drive-thru testing places that the U.S. government is planning to roll out.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), said in a leaked memo found both Google and Alphabet’s life sciences firm Verily would associate in a bid to help COVID-19 testing.

Trump, who has faced backlash within his lackluster response to the COVID-19 outbreak, stated that Google had 1,700 engineers. Vice President Mike Pence added that the website will launch on Sunday.

Also Read:   Price Drop at Walmart: Buy 4K TV at cheap price,deal buy a 65-inch Roku Smart TV

Nevertheless, in a subsequent statement, Google suggested that the project was not as far and the Trump administration indicated. “Verily is at the first stages of development, and intending to roll testing out from the Bay Area, together with the hope of expanding more widely over time,” Google said.

The novel coronavirus called 142,100 instances have been generated over by COVID-19 worldwide, including more than 5,300 deaths, as can be tracked on maps. The U.S. has observed over 1,875 confirmed cases with 41 deaths spread in different states, from Washington to New Jersey.

Also Read:   Newest Google Chrome Feature That Make It More Attractive To All Users

A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google

The epidemic has caused panic and chaos worldwide. Italy instituted a country-wide lockdown, while the U.S. issued a coronavirus travel ban against most European nations. Important events are postponed or canceled, such as sports leagues and tournaments like NHL, the NBA and March Madness. Movie openings including are postponed or canceled no Time Fast and Furious 9 and Mulan.

Also Read:   All Apple Stores Have Closed Temporarily Out Of China By Apple Of To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

And lots of corporations, including Google, have ordered their employees to work from home as social distancing is one of the essential coronavirus strategies for staying safe to aid with containment.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Newest Google Chrome Feature That Make It More Attractive To All Users

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google constantly adds new features to its popular Chrome browser that makes it more appealing to both typical consumers and power users. ...
Read more
Technology

Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
There will be a Google Pixel 5 this season, but it might not be a flagship that will contend with the likes of the...
Read more
Technology

All Apple Stores Have Closed Temporarily Out Of China By Apple Of To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple is currently Shutting all Apple Store locations outside of Greater China in response according to a statement released by Apple CEO Tim Cook...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Great Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Steps down From Microsoft Board Of Member, The End Of An Era

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Bill Gates declared that he will leave Microsoft's board of directors a few 12 years after he stepped back from his job. The move is...
Read more
Lifestyle

A New MacBook Air Might Be Announced By Apple As Soon As Upcoming Week

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Following up on a recent research note from the world's top Apple insider that a new MacBook Air might be announced by the business...
Read more
Also Read:   PlayStation 5 along with Xbox collection X might be postponed
Top Stories

The Latest Update Of Coronavirus Drug On Pharmaceutical Vaccines And Treatments

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic poses a challenge for healthcare providers. There are no treatments for this disease, nor are no vaccines. Since the 2003 outbreak...
Read more
Lifestyle

All Information about Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, news, leaks, price and specs and other gossips

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The flagship phones of samsung leaped forward this season with Samsung Galaxy Z Switch and all the Samsung Galaxy S20, and that could continue...
Read more
Lifestyle

How to kill coronavirus to sanitize your messy smartphone

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Sanitizing your smartphone doesn't need to be complex. Combining cleaning agents (especially sprays) with electronics can look to be a bad concept, but as...
Read more
In News

Make hand sanitizer at home: you’ll need some Ingredients

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The demand for hand sanitizer is at an all-time high given the flu spread. Because of this, figuring out where to purchase hand sanitizer...
Read more

Must Read

The Master Chief Collection will test Halo 2, Forge mode by the end of the month

Gaming navin yadav -
Not two weeks after Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary snick onto PC, and we're already talking about the sequel. Steady on, staff. Last week, John"Masterchief"...
Read more

Newest Google Chrome Feature That Make It More Attractive To All Users

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google constantly adds new features to its popular Chrome browser that makes it more appealing to both typical consumers and power users. ...
Read more

Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
There will be a Google Pixel 5 this season, but it might not be a flagship that will contend with the likes of the...
Read more

A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google to assist people screen themselves for COVID-19 is developing A coronavirus testing site. President Donald Trump announced during Friday's press conference about the...
Read more

All Apple Stores Have Closed Temporarily Out Of China By Apple Of To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple is currently Shutting all Apple Store locations outside of Greater China in response according to a statement released by Apple CEO Tim Cook...
Read more

Netflix’s Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The fabulous five guys of Netflix's Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season, as announced, suitably, having an El Arroyo...
Read more

The Order season 2 episodes: How many will there be?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Order season 2 air date: When will it air? After the renewal has been announced, one detail was an official release date. But we...
Read more

What can we expect from the upcoming season Violet Evergarden?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Violet Evergarden is a lighting novel series written by Kana Akatsuki. A 13-episode anime tv show adaption by Koyoto Animation aired in early 2018. Violet...
Read more

Netflix Cable Girls Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Everything You know So Far

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Cable women is a web television show that's based on interval drama that signifies the shooting of this series is set according to the...
Read more

The Great Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Steps down From Microsoft Board Of Member, The End Of An Era

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Bill Gates declared that he will leave Microsoft's board of directors a few 12 years after he stepped back from his job.
Also Read:   Price Drop at Walmart: Buy 4K TV at cheap price,deal buy a 65-inch Roku Smart TV
The move is...
Read more
© World Top Trend