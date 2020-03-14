A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.

- Advertisement -

Google to assist people screen themselves for COVID-19 is developing A coronavirus testing site. President Donald Trump announced during Friday’s press conference about the coronavirus outbreak. He also declared a state of emergency.

The website will prompt people to fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and then, if necessary, direct them to drive-thru testing places that the U.S. government is planning to roll out.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), said in a leaked memo found both Google and Alphabet’s life sciences firm Verily would associate in a bid to help COVID-19 testing.

Trump, who has faced backlash within his lackluster response to the COVID-19 outbreak, stated that Google had 1,700 engineers. Vice President Mike Pence added that the website will launch on Sunday.

Nevertheless, in a subsequent statement, Google suggested that the project was not as far and the Trump administration indicated. “Verily is at the first stages of development, and intending to roll testing out from the Bay Area, together with the hope of expanding more widely over time,” Google said.

Statement from Verily: "We are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development, and planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 13, 2020

The novel coronavirus called 142,100 instances have been generated over by COVID-19 worldwide, including more than 5,300 deaths, as can be tracked on maps. The U.S. has observed over 1,875 confirmed cases with 41 deaths spread in different states, from Washington to New Jersey.

The epidemic has caused panic and chaos worldwide. Italy instituted a country-wide lockdown, while the U.S. issued a coronavirus travel ban against most European nations. Important events are postponed or canceled, such as sports leagues and tournaments like NHL, the NBA and March Madness. Movie openings including are postponed or canceled no Time Fast and Furious 9 and Mulan.

And lots of corporations, including Google, have ordered their employees to work from home as social distancing is one of the essential coronavirus strategies for staying safe to aid with containment.