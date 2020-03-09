9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch

- Advertisement -

Have you recently finished a TV series and need something new to watch? Netflix has got you covered. Their range of fantastic series has gained millions of fans; using their website maker of choice, lots of people have even started sites and blogs dedicated to their favorites. Whether you like comedy, crime dramas, or even musicals, there’s a show to suit you.

But with so many awesome programs to watch, where should you start? Here are nine of the best series available right now:

Peaky Blinders

This crime drama charts the adventures of the Shelbys, a British crime family trying to take over Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I. Led by family patriarch Tommy, the Shelbys battle other criminal families and the law as they expand their reach across the city.

American Vandal

Student Dylan Maxwell is expelled from school after being found guilty of spraying vulgar graffiti over the teachers’ cars. However, sophomore Peter Maldonado, who works on the school’s TV show, believes Maxwell to be innocent. As Maldonado dives deeper into the case, things begin to take a strange turn in this memorable parody.

Derry Girls

Set in the Irish city of Derry during the 1990s, this dark comedy centers around the lives of six teens as they negotiate the trials and tribulations of young adulthood against the backdrop of Ireland’s civil war. There are currently two series available, and a third will be aired in 2020.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Despite attracting relatively few viewers, this musical comedy-drama has attracted praise for its sensitive portrayal of mental illness, abusive parenting, and female sexuality. The show centers on Rebecca Bunch, a highly-educated real-estate lawyer who makes a spur of the moment decision to follow an old ex-boyfriend back to his home town in a desperate search for happiness.

The Fall

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson is called in to supervise an investigation into several murders in Belfast. The show’s writers quickly identify the killer, Paul Spector, a psychotherapist and father who lives a double life as a serial murderer. The tension mounts as Gibson attempts to understand and track him down.

Alias Grace

Alias Grace is a mystery series based on a novel by Margaret Atwood. It tells the story of Grace, a woman who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of a rich man who employed her as a servant. Among her supporters is Dr. Jordan, who examines Grace’s story in an attempt to prove her innocence.

Planet Earth

Now on its second series with a third planned for 2022, Emmy Award-winning show Planet Earth gives a fascinating insight into the natural world. It is narrated by renowned naturalist and presenter Sir David Attenborough. The episodes take you on a journey through awe-inspiring environments, including Madagascar rainforests and Europe’s snowy mountains.

Rectify

Rectify is a legal drama that tells the story of a man wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his girlfriend. After spending 19 years on death row, he is released following the discovery of new evidence that proves his innocence. Over 30 episodes spanning four seasons, Rectify follows the lead character as he tries to build a new life for himself and reintegrate into society.

The Good Place

A fantasy comedy that tackles philosophical and existential themes such as death and the afterlife, The Good Place has earned a reputation as an innovative, imaginative show. The lead character is Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who is accidentally sent to a heaven-like afterlife. However, she soon realizes that she was admitted by mistake and that she will need to become a better, more moral person if she wants to stay.