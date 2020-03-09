Home TV Series 9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch
TV Series

9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Have you recently finished a TV series and need something new to watch? Netflix has got you covered. Their range of fantastic series has gained millions of fans; using their website maker of choice, lots of people have even started sites and blogs dedicated to their favorites. Whether you like comedy, crime dramas, or even musicals, there’s a show to suit you.

But with so many awesome programs to watch, where should you start? Here are nine of the best series available right now:

  1. Peaky Blinders

This crime drama charts the adventures of the Shelbys, a British crime family trying to take over Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I. Led by family patriarch Tommy, the Shelbys battle other criminal families and the law as they expand their reach across the city.

  1. American Vandal

Student Dylan Maxwell is expelled from school after being found guilty of spraying vulgar graffiti over the teachers’ cars. However, sophomore Peter Maldonado, who works on the school’s TV show, believes Maxwell to be innocent. As Maldonado dives deeper into the case, things begin to take a strange turn in this memorable parody.

  1. Derry Girls

Set in the Irish city of Derry during the 1990s, this dark comedy centers around the lives of six teens as they negotiate the trials and tribulations of young adulthood against the backdrop of Ireland’s civil war. There are currently two series available, and a third will be aired in 2020.

  1. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Despite attracting relatively few viewers, this musical comedy-drama has attracted praise for its sensitive portrayal of mental illness, abusive parenting, and female sexuality. The show centers on Rebecca Bunch, a highly-educated real-estate lawyer who makes a spur of the moment decision to follow an old ex-boyfriend back to his home town in a desperate search for happiness.

  1. The Fall

Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson is called in to supervise an investigation into several murders in Belfast. The show’s writers quickly identify the killer, Paul Spector, a psychotherapist and father who lives a double life as a serial murderer. The tension mounts as Gibson attempts to understand and track him down.

  1. Alias Grace

Alias Grace is a mystery series based on a novel by Margaret Atwood. It tells the story of Grace, a woman who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of a rich man who employed her as a servant. Among her supporters is Dr. Jordan, who examines Grace’s story in an attempt to prove her innocence.

  1. Planet Earth

Now on its second series with a third planned for 2022, Emmy Award-winning show Planet Earth gives a fascinating insight into the natural world. It is narrated by renowned naturalist and presenter Sir David Attenborough. The episodes take you on a journey through awe-inspiring environments, including Madagascar rainforests and Europe’s snowy mountains.

  1. Rectify

Rectify is a legal drama that tells the story of a man wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his girlfriend. After spending 19 years on death row, he is released following the discovery of new evidence that proves his innocence. Over 30 episodes spanning four seasons, Rectify follows the lead character as he tries to build a new life for himself and reintegrate into society.

  1. The Good Place

A fantasy comedy that tackles philosophical and existential themes such as death and the afterlife, The Good Place has earned a reputation as an innovative, imaginative show. The lead character is Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who is accidentally sent to a heaven-like afterlife. However, she soon realizes that she was admitted by mistake and that she will need to become a better, more moral person if she wants to stay.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

Batman’s Biggest Rule Broken by Batwoman

Naveen Yadav - 0
Kate Kane struck the largest rule Batman has for vigilantes at the latest episode of Batwoman, strangling the angry Dr. August Cartwright to death....
Read more
TV Series

Star Wars: Luke Cradles Darth Vader’s Helmet in Early Force Awakens Concept Art

Naveen Yadav - 0
A new piece of concept art for Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Luke Skywalker cradling Darth Vader's helmet. Luke was one of the...
Read more
Celebrities

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Naveen Yadav - 0
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the...
Read more
TV Series

Palpatine’s New Costume Showcased of Skywalker Behind-The-Scene Photos in Rise

Naveen Yadav - 0
Behind-the-scenes images showing Palpatine's new costume from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are submitted on the web. The most recent Star Wars attribute...
Read more
Entertainment

Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed

Naveen Yadav - 0
The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves Through the Netflix series' use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the famed Hargreeves siblings'...
Read more
TV Series

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Will We Have Big Surprises And Amazing Storyline

Naveen Yadav - 0
Each of the people that stan Sabrina Spellman and her series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! Even we already had a powerful dose of the...
Read more
TV Series

One Punch Man Season 3:Updates,Release Date And Plot

Naveen Yadav - 0
One Punch Man Season 2 in it was a season filled with ups and downs, and premiered back in April 2019. The series was...
Read more
TV Series

Can We Have The Release Date Of The Order Season 2, And Who Is The Cast

Naveen Yadav - 0
The Order is place to return. As one of these outstanding Netflix series, the Order will be greeted and followed closely by added displays...
Read more
Top Stories

When will “Violet Evergarden” Season 2 be aired? Release Date All Details and Plot that You would like as a True Fan!!

Naveen Yadav - 0
The Japanese Animes would be the very best movies in the world. I believe that most of us are unaware of the language but...
Read more

Must Read

Batman’s Biggest Rule Broken by Batwoman

TV Series Naveen Yadav - 0
Kate Kane struck the largest rule Batman has for vigilantes at the latest episode of Batwoman, strangling the angry Dr. August Cartwright to death....
Read more

9 Netflix Shows You Need To Watch

TV Series Vikash Kumar - 0
Have you recently finished a TV series and need something new to watch? Netflix has got you covered. Their range of fantastic series has...
Read more

Star Wars: Luke Cradles Darth Vader’s Helmet in Early Force Awakens Concept Art

TV Series Naveen Yadav - 0
A new piece of concept art for Star Wars: The Force Awakens shows Luke Skywalker cradling Darth Vader's helmet. Luke was one of the...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Actor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Production Delay

Entertainment Naveen Yadav - 0
Kristofer Hivju, that will appear in the upcoming season of The Witcher, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hivju is best known for the...
Read more

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder

Celebrities Naveen Yadav - 0
Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is still annoyed Jon Snow got away with murder. As the once solidly plotted show raced toward the...
Read more

Palpatine’s New Costume Showcased of Skywalker Behind-The-Scene Photos in Rise

TV Series Naveen Yadav - 0
Behind-the-scenes images showing Palpatine's new costume from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are submitted on the web. The most recent Star Wars attribute...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving Android 10 Based Update in India

Technology Naveen Yadav - 0
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 upgrade to a ton of its Galaxy tablets this month. Right after the Android...
Read more

CD Projekt States coronavirus outbreak Will Not Postpone Cyberpunk 2077 as studio Changes to Distant work

Gaming Naveen Yadav - 0
CD Projekt Red, such as an awful lot of businesses over the past few weeks, has changed as a consequence of the Covid-19 coronavirus...
Read more

Umbrella Academy Season 2 Theory; How Reginald Hargreeves Is Redeemed

Entertainment Naveen Yadav - 0
The Umbrella Academy can still redeem Reginald Hargreeves Through the Netflix series' use of flashbacks. There is no denying that the famed Hargreeves siblings'...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Will We Have Big Surprises And Amazing Storyline

TV Series Naveen Yadav - 0
Each of the people that stan Sabrina Spellman and her series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina! Even we already had a powerful dose of the...
Read more
© World Top Trend