8 Amazing Cosplay Characters For Girls With Blond Hair

It’s all fun and games to dress up as someone for Halloween or a fancy dress party, but it is always cosplaying which and the diehards separate the hobbyists. As there are several amazing conventions to stop by every year, such as Comic-Con or WonderCon, you might wish to change things dress up as a character for every occasion. If you have got money and the time, then cosplaying as someone different can keep things fresh and new!

The only trouble is… which characters should you cosplay as? For women with blonde hair, you select from the following ladies on our list and can narrow the choices a little bit down. For everyone else? You also have the choice to get the hair from the bottle, so long as you understand what you are doing! Then consider these possibilities In case you have a cosplay convention shortly and no ideas for who to dress up as!

Storm (X-Men)

One of the hottest and coolest X-Men to get joined the mutant roster, Storm can command the weather and also cause a fair bit of destruction. Your look is going to be a bit different depending on if you opt for the movie Storm or the book Storm, as you can is a white jumpsuit with cape and the other is a black, black leather jumpsuit with a cape. The long hair will probably remain the same, however, the hairstyle has altered a fair bit through time, so this choice can remain up to you.

Captain Marvel (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Captain Marvel has been a prominent comic book character for years, but with the first hugely powerful source movie being released in 2019, the character has become more widely known. A jumpsuit may be customized to match her blue, gold, and red color scheme, and you’d need to find boots and gloves to match. You could wear your hair or cut on shorter just like in her appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

Galadriel (The Lord of the Rings)

Perhaps the beings in all Middle-Earth, Galadriel is an elf of grace and beauty. The outfit is fairly simple: essentially a white gown (almost resembling a wedding gown ) and a gold diadem. She has no visible piercings and doesn’t appear to wear any more jewelry. You need wavy hair to pull off the look convincingly. The problem is that Galadriel does not have shoes! Either go barefoot or wear a dress long enough to hide your sneakers.

Alice (Alice in Wonderland)

Virtually everyone in the world understands Alice in Wonderland, as the character first appeared in a book by Lewis Carroll in 1865, then popularized in a Disney movie. Thus, you won’t have any problem for people to know who you are dressed up as! With a bow placed in your hair, a white and blue gown, white leggings, and shoes, you’ve got the look.

Harley Quinn (Batman)

Though she was a pretty well-known character before Suicide Squad was released in 2016, it was the movie and her fantastic portrayal by Margot Robbie which brought her to the spotlight. With cut-off shorts (very short, to be honest), fishnet leggings, baseball bat, as well as blue and pinked tinged hair styled to pigtails, you’ve got the basics of Harley Quinn. You’ll require a particular crimson and white T-shirt with daddy’s Lil Dragon’ printed to truly have the look, but this shirt could be picked up easily.

Android 18 (Dragon Ball Z)

While never one of the most powerful villains to ever appear on Dragon Ball Z, Android 18 was unquestionably one of the most iconic. Your hair will need to be cut short (a straight line just beneath the chin), but the outfit is easy: striped white and black shirt, denim cut-off coat, denim skirt, black leggings, and brown boots.

Princess Peach (Mario)

Then you really can’t go wrong with the Princess Peach outfit if you are a princess at heart! If you’re visiting an event with your boyfriend, then he can dress up as Mario to complete the cosplay! You’ll need an extremely pink gown, white arm-length gloves, earrings that are blue, and a crown.

Elle Driver (Kill Bill)

Despite The Bride being the heart and soul of Tarantino’s epic Kill Bill movie, it is maybe Elle Driver with a look. Should you take the nurse outfit in the hospital scene and then combine this with her right eye area (ideally using a plastic samurai sword as well), then some movie buff will immediately recognize you as the villainous Elle Driver.

