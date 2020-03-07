7 Things We Would Love To Watch in Alita: Battle Angel 2

- Advertisement -

While there’s been no official word on a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 struck ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, fans have rallied around the cause, branding themselves as the”Alita Army.” Keeping hope alive through internet campaigns and charitable gestures, the Alita Army would love to watch ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL two become a fact, and with this sequel that is possible there is a couple of things we’d like to see happen.

Seven ingredients that are particular run down which, if present, will make this movie a fascinating and interesting prospect. Brace yourself, however, as spoilers for ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL will be current throughout this discussion.

The first thing we want to see more of in the hypothetical ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL two is…

More of Alita’s Battle Against Nova

During ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, Nova (Edward Norton) is considered a shadowy existence that Alita (Rosa Salazar) and her fellow soldiers are fighting. His influence is felt at the world of Motorball, as he fixes the matches and the planet at large, with the assistance of people like Dr. Chiren (Jennifer Connelly) and Vector (Mahershala Ali).

We saw Alita come as near as she could to Nova’s face in her struggle against Vector, but alas the man himself remains hiding in Zalem. In the sequel, it’d be wonderful to find that the battle angel avenges herself and all those who along the way with a face-to-face confrontation with Nova.

A Deeper Look Into the World of Motorball

Battles are fought on the planet at large BATTLE ANGEL showed the future game of Motorball as a battle that was utilized to settle some scores. So, if Alita is currently going to fight Nova again, based on the ending of the first film, it is likely to be throughout her quest to become Closing Champion, which gives her a one-way ticket to Zalem.

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2 wants to pick up where the story leaves off, as the Motorball career of Alita begins to take off in the ideal direction. Most likely, that’d be the focus of, in the least, the sequel’s very first act. We say that because after Final Champion status is attained, it would lead to a different sequel that is a big request of an ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL.

A One-Way Ticket to Salem

Zalem is built up as this massive city of decadent pleasures, inspiring everyone from Dr. Chiren into Alita’s boyfriend, Hugo (Keean Johnson), to do everything they believe they need to do to arrive. But we never really saw the city in ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, as anybody will tell you, no one goes up … and when they return, it’s usually not for a fantastic reason.

To perform it, she has to get to Zalem, Since Alita proceeds to build up to her physical confrontation with Nova. ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2 could have to bring our hero to her battlefield, not only so she can fight, but so she could see the entire world at large in a light.

Payback for the Death of Hugo

Hugo’s departure is, very possibly, the largest impetus for the struggle against Nova of Alita and his strangling grip on Zalem, Iron City and the world. An even greater concern than her safety, or the threats from the respective bounties her”father” Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) has faced in his career as a Hunter Warrior, is that the boy she loved died at the hands of the maniac she has been trained to battle.

Above all, as Hugo’s untimely demise was the best annoyance in Alita’s life up until that point there needs to be some revenge for that wrong in ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL two. Though, there’s always the possibility that there are misfortunes that Nova has had a hand in since Alita’s 300-year history has a lot.

More Insight Into Alita’s Past

There is a lot of history that is cited in ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL that places the scene but does not exactly go too far. We do see a few flashbacks into Alita’s past as a soldier, going by the call-sign”99,” but other than the special features from the home video release, there’s not a lot of history shown before or straight after”The Fall.”

The more she struggles, the longer she remembers, as we know, along with also her Motorball career might be the secret to Alita unlocking her previous, which includes everything from her support to her human roots. ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2 could have a lot of chances to explore its character’s backstory.

Further Opportunities To See Robert Rodriguez’s Crazy Visuals at Work

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is crazy in the visual realm of his endeavors and talented on the page. ALITA: as Rodriguez and his team have teed up BATTLE ANGEL two would have a stepping stone for him to jump off of.

With the chance of this sequel, the director of such movies as SIN CITY and SPY KIDS would have to reach deeper into his arsenal of panache. And of course, the majority above would make for stunning delights at the hands of his cohorts and Robert Rodriguez.

A Cliffhanger Which Helps Alita: Battle Angel Progress Into a Trilogy

It was meant to be a trilogy of films when producer/previous writer James Cameron developed ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL. Using a gigantic script and reel which laid the groundwork for your future, Robert Rodriguez elegant the concept down that he might work with, beginning with this film.

The program is there for those who seek it, and when Rodriguez is as adamant as a number of his spouses, such as producer Jon Landau, afterward ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2 should happen — and then there should be a nice and yummy tease that all but ensures a third film must occur. It is a story worth telling, it should be met with the full nine yards and when Disney and Fox decide to grab the moment as they should.