64 PC Games Are Free Or Cheap On Itch. Io To Help Keep you Indoors

Itch.io is composed of dozens of free and affordable PC games to help entertain individuals trapped inside. There are 64 free and cheap” games to assist you to stay indoors,” such as Anodyne, Glittermitten Grove, Atomic Throne, and Thumper. You might also assess Itch.io’s sale page to get hundreds of inclusion PC games on sale. See BGR’s homepage for more tales. We are going to be stuck indoors for a while. It is not clear just how long, but if you are expecting things to return to normal within the next few weeks, chances are that you’re going to be disappointed. The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented emergency, by doing nothing and the only means that most of us can fight with it is.

If you do not capture COVID-19, you can not spread it, and you’re part of the solution if you don’t spread it. That is all good and well, but we are going to need a lot of ways to pass the time if medical professionals and government officials expect us to stay cooped up for months on end. Thankfully, game programmers from around the world are stepping up by either putting their games on sale or giving them away to provide us more reasons to stay parked in front of our PCs or TVs. The most recent example is a selection of 64 free and cheap games on Itch.io. If you’re never heard of it, Itch.io is a digital distribution platform for PC games similar to Steam or Epic Games Store, but unlike those two services, it focuses heavily on independent titles. The site uses an open revenue-sharing model, meaning that the developers who host their games on Itch.io can select how much of their revenue they want the website to keep, starting at zero percent.

Many games are. As an answer to the developing outbreak, Itch.io awakened with a lot of programmers to offer you a collection of”games that will assist you to stay inside” that are now being offered at a discounted price or entirely free. This includes a Lot of hot indie hits, such as Anodyne, Glittermitten Grove, Nuclear Throne, Night in the Woods, A Mortician’s Tale, and Thumper, Merely to name a few. Keep in mind that the sale will end at a certain point, so before they go back to their regular rates, be sure to download or claim. Combine the 64 games on itch.io using the 27 free matches on GOG and the impending releases of Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and we ought to have sufficient games to keep us occupied for at least a few weeks. And if that is not enough, be sure to test Itch.io’s top matches available page, because there are a lot of cheap and free games being added all of the time that isn’t on another list.