2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19

Recently Bihar Board 10th exam is over in the month of February. It is expected that about millions of students have appeared in the BSEB examination and students must be eagerly waiting for the result. As per SarkarinaukriInd.com a well-known education website among students it is excepted that BSEB Board 10th Result 2020 is going to be announced within the 1st or 2nd week of April 2020. There may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19.

During a last question and answer session by Bihar Board Chairmen Anand Kishore with press reporters said that answer sheet checking is in full swing, the BSEB is soon going to release an official notification about the result. Mr. Anand Kishore said is going to be announced in the second week of first week of April 2020.

Every year BSEB board change their website to declare exam. This can be checked on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and a new website may be announced later. To check the result students need to provide Roll Code, Registration no and School code to check the result.

There is a provision for Students to Challenge Bihar Board 10th 2020 result. It can be applied Online after the declaration of result. BSEB Board Will gives chances of failed students who failed a maximum of 3 subjects. Students Can Request board to recheck your copies and if any mistakes from the teacher, Will increase your number. Board Charges Some amount per subject.