Home Top Stories 2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result...
Top Stories

2020 Bihar Board 10th Result date may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19

By- Vikash Kumar

Recently Bihar Board 10th exam is over in the month of February. It is expected that about millions of students have appeared in the BSEB examination and students must be eagerly waiting for the result.  As per SarkarinaukriInd.com a well-known education website among students it is excepted that BSEB Board 10th Result 2020 is going to be announced within the 1st or 2nd week of April  2020. There may a delay in the result announcement due to COVID-19.

During a last question and answer session by Bihar Board Chairmen Anand Kishore with press reporters said that answer sheet checking is in full swing, the BSEB is soon going to release an official notification about the result. Mr. Anand Kishore said is going to be announced in the second week of first week of  April 2020.

Also Read:   Deepika Padukone, Kohli-Ronaldo also sought help in fight against Coronavirus

Every year BSEB board change their website to declare exam. This can be checked on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and a new website may be announced later. To check the result students need to provide Roll Code, Registration no and School code to check the result.

There is a provision for Students to Challenge  Bihar Board 10th 2020 result. It can be applied Online after the declaration of result. BSEB Board Will gives chances of failed students who failed a maximum of 3 subjects. Students Can Request board to recheck your copies and if any mistakes from the teacher, Will increase your number. Board Charges Some amount per subject.

Also Read:   Netflix's Sex Education Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Reviews
Also Read:   As You Can Not leave House Today,' Tour' These 5 World Museums Directly Out of your Sofa
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more
Technology

Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Then you're in luck if you're looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on...
Read more
Top Stories

The Whole India Is Under complete lockdown Due To Coronavirus

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
India, the world's second-most populous nation after China, has become a whole lockdown as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Everything except for essential services, including...
Read more
Technology

Apple will Contribute 9 million N95 protective masks to Fight the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence Stated on Tuesday

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple will donate 9 million protective masks that were N95 to combat the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence stated making Apple one of...
Read more
Top Stories

Big News: Italy Coronavirus Deaths Up 743 Tuesday, After Two Days Of Declines

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
At a disheartening change, the mind of Italy's Civil Protection Agency reported the 743 had expired a rise after two weeks of amounts, according...
Read more
Top Stories

Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: These are the three streams of Bihar Board 12th stream, see the complete list

Vikash Kumar -
Also Read:   Big News: New York To Begin Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Treatment Tuesday, Cuomo Says
Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2020: Bihar Board 12th result has been released. In the science stream, Neha Kumari has topped the total by...
Read more
Top Stories

Big News: Elevating The Next Peer-Proup Of World Leaders

Alok Chand -
What does it say when the planet's most recognizable climate activist is a 16-year-old woman from Sweden? That the most vocal advocate for female...
Read more
Technology

Amazon News : In case you lost your job because of the coronavirus, Jeff Bezos wants you to apply at Amazon

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has composed a memo addressed to Amazon's workers where he outlines several steps the company has obtained in reaction to...
Read more
Top Stories

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Create Ventilators If Supplies Run Low

Alok Chand -
Tesla will repurpose its factories to produce ventilators if There's a Deficit in the USA Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that his company...
Read more

Must Read

Big News: British Government To Give Coronavirus Aid Package To Self-Employed For Coronavirus Pandemic

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Business groups and unions have forced the authorities to step up as the country's economy continues to shut down, leaving millions at 32, and...
Read more

You Will Be Rewarded By Adidas GMR In FIFA Mobile If You Play Football For Actual

Technology Alok Chand -
Adidas has declared the Adidas GMR -- insole and a sensor that you have it detect your moves, and then can put into your...
Read more

Samsung Announces Galaxy Watch Active Two Version, The Under Armour Edition

Technology Alok Chand -
It has gone and done it, two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Lively 2 would get a brand new variant: match the...
Read more

You Can Still Attempt In An Apple Watch Or Air Pods In Shops, But You’ll Have To Inquire

Technology Alok Chand -
Apple employees are being instructed not to indicate customers' attempts on goods before they buy them from your brand stores. According to Business Insider...
Read more

Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

Technology Alok Chand -
The very best PlayStation VR games.
Also Read:   Goblin Slayer" is Coming Back For Season 2 This Is What We Know About The News
Looking for the PSVR games? You've come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony's popular virtual reality...
Read more

This Android Wrist Computer Could Be More Powerful Than An iPhone 7 Plus It Was Tested By Us

Technology Alok Chand -
Take a smartphone to shrink it and strap it and you'll find a feeling of what the TicWris Max smartwatch is attempting to do....
Read more

Big News: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000 From The U.S. ,The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday

Featured Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The U.S. recorded 233 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the greatest number of deaths on a single day, with all the death toll rising...
Read more

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
HTC's Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and...
Read more

New Nokia Mobiles are Listed, and You could be the best cheap Cellphone of 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets. The Nokia 5.3...
Read more

Big Deal : Affordable iPhone Bargain At Sprint: Get The iPhone XR for Just $10 Per Month

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Then you're in luck if you're looking for an iPhone deal. Sprint is presently offering the iPhone XR for only $10 per month on...
Read more
© World Top Trend