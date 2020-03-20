Home TV Series When Does 'Cable Girls' Season 5 Part 2 Premiere? The Series Is...
When Does ‘Cable Girls’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere? The Series Is Coming To An End

By- Naveen Yadav
Valentine’s Day marks the return of Netflix’s Spanish period drama Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable), and it is sure to be a bittersweet premiere. Although the series built up a dedicated fanbase for five seasons — an impressive run contemplating how frequently women-centric shows on Netflix are cancelled all too soon — Cable Girls won’t return for Season 6. Instead, Season 5 will be divided into two parts, with Part 1 debuting on Feb. 14 and Part 2 later in the year.

When we left off with Cable Girls, Lidia and her friends banded together to break Oscar out of prison after he took the fall for the murder of Carlota’s political rival, Gregorio Diaz. Their jailbreak had a consequence that is heartbreaking, though they succeeded in rescuing Oscar: Ángeles killed and was captured while escaping.

This tragic death undeniably fractures the group. In Season 4’s final episode, Lidia leaves Carlos and lays out to America with Eva along with Francisco, her daughter with Carlos. Where they could be together, carlota and Oscar traveling to Paris. Marga attempts to repair her marriage with Pablo and starts her accounting firm.

A civil war raging adds an additional layer of complication that Cable Girls has never dealt with before. It seems just like none of the figures are safe with the death of Spain and Ángeles turning into a war zone. Anything could happen in the final season, and some enthusiasts took to Reddit to express concerns and their hopes .

Who will Lidia end up with?

The love triangle involving Carlos, Lidia, and Francisco is just one of the attractions of the show, and the Season 5 preview teases more drama between the three. Even though Francisco is introduced in the pilot episode as the true love of Lidia, she always somehow falls back into Carlos’ arms, with the two even raising a daughter together. Can Lidia pick the man she would like to be with in Season 5?

Will Miguel return?

Miguel Pascual won fans over as the boyfriend that had been prepared to research polyamory with her once he discovered she was drawn to Oscar of Carlota. Miguel begins to feel left out once he sees Carlota and Oscar enjoy spending more time together though, and after a depressing turn to medication use, Cable Girls simply spans Miguel out. Fans still want to learn what Miguel is around in Season 5, regardless though the Oscar and Carlota connection, in addition to Oscar’s journey as a man, are both engaging and plot lines.

Where’s Eva?

Did Lidia abandon her — or bring her back to Spain — really inadvisable with the war?

What happened to the scenes?

Cable Girls is actually a soap opera, but last year toned down on the more risqué facets of the show. Will this year bring back some of the sex and love that fans felt last season lacked?

Will anyone else die?

It’s a challenging question however, worth considering when there is a war going on, and the trailer shows scenes of bombed and ruined buildings. Fans will just have to cross their fingers that the residual protagonists finally get their happy endings.

