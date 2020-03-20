Violet Evergarden Season 2 release date on Netflix: New 2020 anime movie delayed! Violet Evergarden ending for Major Gilbert explained [Manga/Light Novel Spoilers]

- Advertisement -

For Violet Evergarden Season 2 of Netflix might be arriving earlier than anyone anticipated, the launch date. It might be argued that the movie was not expected.

Anime studio Kyoto Animation is well known for stretching a narrative way beyond its source material, although the story of the anime was based on the comparatively short Violet Evergarden novel show. Depending on the first season, that’s the strategy for the sequel.

Violet Evergarden Anime Is A First Story

The initial volume of the mild novel series was seriously well-received, together with reviewers imagining that the story structure (which was chronologically out of order) provided a memorable end as a standalone story. The narrative purposefully was out of order since it introduced a character that is mysterious and slowly peeled back the layers of her history so her motivations became apparent.

The novel did mention her participation or Major Gilbert in the war. So for your anime to show her background off the bat was quite a difference.

Violet Evergarden Novel in Comparison to The Anime

Especially when they’re lovers of the source material, critics can be harsh sometimes. Some cynical anime fans have even derided Violet as being”PTSD Saber Learns To Sort” according to her resemblance to the Fate/Stay Night character. Kyoto Animation might have a history of producing first stories based on a beloved manga and novels that are mild, but there’s always the fear that original content will only be filler.

Netflix’s Violet Evergarden: OVA Episode 14

The Violet Evergarden Blu-Ray/DVD will be released as four volumes together with all 13 episodes in the Japanese broadcast and Netflix streaming episodes. Volumes 2 and 4 comprise four episodes, whereas the others have three episodes each.

If you counted episodes, then that means that Kyoto Animation released Violet Evergarden Episode 14 on July 4, 2018. The promotional video calls it an”Extra Episode” and it was sent on the series’ fourth Blu-ray Disc and DVD box set.