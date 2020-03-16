On My Block Season 4? The Netflix Cast Talks Hopes For The Display If It Is Renewed

- Advertisement -

On My Block only capped off a strong third season on Netflix that concluded with a shocking finale. It included a cliffhanger that is just begging to be solved, but Netflix has yet to give the show the green light for a fourth season, leaving On My Block’s potential in flux. That has not stopped out of sharing his hopes for his personality cast member Jason Genao:

The finale ended with flash-forwards that demonstrated their core team’s friendships’ dissolution. As of result, Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Caesar, and Jasmine are in different places — both geographically and socially — when viewers leave them.

Ruby, in particular, has undergone a huge transformation over the past few seasons, having gone from being a passionate teenager to a jaded and depressed cynic who’s had a near-death encounter. Believe it or not, Ruby isn’t the sole On My Block personality to experience modifications.

Sierra Capri, monse herself, echoed her co-star’s sentiments and is interested as to what their interaction could look in a Season 4.

Judging by how things left off, it is safe to assume that they might not be on the very best of terms if (or when) they cross paths.All this, obviously, depends on whether or not On My Block may procure a renewal. The show hasn’t turned into a pop culture phenomenon such as Stranger Things, which is presently heading into its fourth season. However, On My Block has proven to be a modest victory and has also assembled a devoted fanbase since its debut in 2018. It found its way into Netflix’s new Top 10 attribute.

This isn’t the first time that the show’s past has been uncertain, as manufacturing on this past season was postponed because of contract negotiations with the cast.

Because Netflix doesn’t release viewership or subscriber numbers to the general public, it’s hard to get a notion of exactly how many men and women are tuning in to your Freeridge crew’s experiences. A renewal in the giant that is streaming will lead to a year airing in 2021. Until we get some kind of confirmation on its status, you can stream On My Block Season 3 on Netflix now.