100 People Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far?

By- Alok Chand
100 People is a series currently capturing audiences’ imaginations on Netflix to share in social experiments and scientific to debunk myths as well as providing insight into the way that folks think. Therefore, enabling the viewers to come up with a better understanding of individual life.

WHEN IS THE RELEASE DATE?
100 People’ season premiered on March 13, 2020. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 30-35 minutes per day.

The series manages to meet Netflix’s standard viewership expectations and can get renewed for a second season, and it is expected that season two to be published about March 2021.

100 People Season 2 Release Date,

WHO ARE THE HOSTS OF SEASON 2

All three hosts in season 1, is likely to host in season 2; additionally, they’re Zainab Johnson, Sammy Obied, and Alie Ward.

Alie Ward
She’s a writer, actress, and television and podcast host who specializes in education and science.

Sammy Obeid
He’s a stand-up comedian and writer, who is known for his ability to crack”woke” jokes on trending issues. His TV credits include ‘Last Comic Standing’ and ‘Americas Got Talent.”

Zainab Johnson
She’s author, a comedian, host, as well as actor. She’s well-known for her work as a podcast host ‘HonestTEA with Z’ and as an actor in American KOKO’ and Avant Guardians.’ Zainab is set to appear on the sci-fi comedy’ Upload.’

Participants in’100 people’ series include Moms, authorities, students, comedians, educators, artists, and some faces that are famous both in 2 and season 1.

PLOT OF SEASON 2
100 Humans

In season 2, all the three hosts will be prepared to involve fresh batch of 100 volunteers, just like period 1, to allow them to go through multiple challenges and levels of”torture,” the results of that may assist the experts to examine the aspects of becoming an individual. The actions include memory tests, the conflict of the genders, ALS bucket battle, group activities, word evaluation, myth-busting session, sensory deprivation evaluations, pain vs. pleasure evaluation, a clinic to understand behavior through accents, proper toilet etiquettes and more.

TRAILER
No trailer, of 100 humans season 2 has been released yet.

Alok Chand

