High Blood Pressure: These 3 Habits Can Increase Your BP Level, Keep These Things In Mind To Keep It Under Control

By- Anoj Kumar
Tips for High BP Patients: Many times people become careless about their health, due to which they have to suffer due to some disease. Due to bad habits, the diseases which earlier used to make the elderly their victims, now the youth are also seen suffering. Irregular blood pressure is also one of these problems. Common symptoms of high BP include headache, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, sleepiness, breathlessness, bleeding from the nose, etc. One of the earliest causes of heart disease, such as heart attack and stroke, is that people with high blood pressure may have to face a variety of problems. The main causes of high blood pressure are careless lifestyle and inadvertent eating habits.

Worries are similar to pyre: Stress i.e. anxiety plays a major role in increasing the blood pressure levels. People who live in depression due to some or the other thing everyday, are also at higher risk of high BP. In such a situation, if you want to get rid of this problem, then keep away from tension.

Physical inactivity and obesity: Those people who are overweight and who take less part in physical activities may also have high BP. Physical activities are believed to be the best and easiest way to reduce high blood pressure. At the same time, reducing weight also helps in controlling high blood pressure.

Excess intake of sodium: People who have a habit of eating more salt also need to change their habits. This is because the sodium present in the salt can prove to be dangerous for blood pressure patients. In addition, packed and junk food and seafood also have high sodium content. Therefore, they should also be avoided.

These include in the diet: With the change in lifestyle, healthy food is also necessary. To keep BP under control, health experts recommend including several foods in your diet. For BP levels to be normal, it is necessary that there is sufficient amount of potassium, manganese, iron in the body. In such a situation, people should consume spinach, broccoli and carrots in vegetables. At the same time, eating banana, sweet potato, watermelon and kiwi in fruits can prove beneficial. Apart from this, the consumption of almonds, walnuts, oats and coffee also controls high blood pressure.

High Blood Pressure: These 3 Habits Can Increase Your BP Level, Keep These Things In Mind To Keep It Under Control

